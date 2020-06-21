Black Lives Matter organizers and police come together in Salina in show of unity

Families in Salina are together this Father's Day in a show of unity.

The city's police chief reached out to the organizer of a Black Lives Matter protests last month to host a community event.

“I hope that people leave with this sense of community and a sense that we're all kind of in it together,” Organizer Miranda Bachman said.

For Miranda, the event is not only about making voices heard, but building community between those who protect and serve and those they serve.

“I feel here in Salina, we've been doing that for years but even now, it's even more important,” Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson said.

The event began with what they called a “restoring humanity walk.” They then gathered with the police department and sheriff’s office for a meal.

“This is an important time for our kids, we have to teach them a lot of things but I don't think we should have to teach them to fear the police,” Bachman said.

It’s also a chance for them to sit and talk together.

“We are definitely affected by what happens in the world,” Nelson said. “It's just nice to talk about policing, how their lives are going and how the department is going.”

For Bachman, this is also a way to continue the conversation about how to make their city a better place to live for all races.

“A lot of it is just wanting that statement and that action. Hopefully, this starts a little bit,” Bachman said. “I hope that people leave with this sense of community and a sense that we're all kind of in it together.”