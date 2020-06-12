Black Lives Matter participants cruise through east Wichita ahead of rally

Black Lives Matter participants cruised through east Wichita on Friday, taking their message beyond the borders which have been home to several protests and rallies.

Drivers lined up at the Wichita State University Metroplex with a plan to drive from 29th & Woodlawn to Douglas up to Rock Rock over to 21st Street and back west to the Rhatigan Student Center on the WSU campus.

The goal - to make the movement more inclusive and bring it to the attention of neighborhoods of different cultures and races.

"Because we've been to the protests that were already here and our biggest complaint that we had was there were no black women speaking the entire time. Historically we're the backbone of a lot of movements that have happened in regards to civil rights and we wanted to make sure out voices were heard just as much as everyone elses," said Alyrique Franklin.

She is one of the five women set to speak at the event.

"We will encourage you to make a friend or two (while maintaining your distance to the best of your ability, of course) because a large part of the movement is about community," reads a message on the event's Facebook page. "Don't be afraid to reach out as this will be a good opportunity to find people that will hold you accountable and vice versa!"