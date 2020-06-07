Black churches spread message of hope during time of protests

During difficult times, people have been turning to their faith for reassurance and hope.

But as African American pastors and clergy preach that message, they know well what this fight it about for the Black community.

"This has been a part of our history for 401 years," Dr. T. La Mont Holder, Senior Pastor Calvary Baptist Church and President of the Baptist State Convention of Kansas, said. "Ever since we came to this country, not of our own will. This is nothing new but have to continue to reinforce who we are. That we're not second class citizens, that we do belong here. That we do have rights that should be protected under the constitution."

During these times of sadness and grief, Holder put a focus on scripture.

"As believers, we have a responsibility to demonstrate and display the love of Christ even in the face of an atrocity that occurred to Mr. Floyd," Holder said.

Dr. Holder said his message to parishioners is to hold onto that faith.

He said, "As a church, we have to set the pace. We have to be those that convey the message of God, the mercy of God, the justice of God. We have to be humble."

That doesn't preclude them from joining calls for change in seeking to end injustices and discriminatory practices.

"Laying aside me being a pastor, I'm a black man, and daily, I fear that when I leave out of my home, am I going to have some sort of unfortunate incident?," Holder said.

He added, "I've had my share of encounters with law enforcement officers who have profiled and pulled me over. As soon as you see the lights, you're wondering what did I do. Second, you're wondering what is the outcoming going to be."

These issues are nothing new, but Dr. Holder said this time feels different. Leaving him hopefully optimistic.

"I don't think we've had this kind of mass banning together at any time in our history," said Dr. Holder. "I know the first civil rights movement was a great demonstration of what we could do collectively, but I don't recall this type of groundswell of support coming from such a diverse group of people that are basically saying in their protests and their marching, enough is enough, to kill one of us, is to kill all of us."

For Dr. Holder, the next step is for the protests to turn into long-overdue policy changes.

"We have to see real measures put into place in the legislature." Dr. Holder said, "Those who are in elected position and office that fight for the rights of Black and Brown people who have been disenfranchised for so long. There's only so much talking you can do before people really want to see action."

And Dr. Holder said until that is achieved, he'll continue taking a page from scripture to provide spiritual help.

"We have the responsibility to reencourage people to stay positive and know that better days are ahead of us," said Dr. Holder.