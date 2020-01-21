Blake Bell's Super Bowl run with KC a first for decorated football family

The Bell family in Wichita has experience at the highest level of football. Twin brothers Mark and Mike Bell, business owners in their hometown, had football careers that took them all the way to the National Football League.

Mark for Indianapolis and Seattle. Mike played 12 seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Feb. 2, Mark's son Blake will be the first in his family to play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs tight end signed with his family's favorite team in the off season. The ride included a big playoff moment with Blake's touchdown catch in the Jan. 12 AFC Divisional round, a big-time come-from-behind win against Houston.

Eyewitness News caught up with Blake's family Tuesday as they soak up Kansas City's AFC championship and look ahead to leaving for Miami next week, the sight of Super Bowl LIV where the Chiefs will take on Blake's former team, the San Francisco 49ers.

"To think, you're son is going to the Super Bowl and your family is going to be there to soak it all up and enjoy it. I mean, it's a dream come true," Mark Bell says.

It's a reality that hasn't quite hit Mark and Mike, brothers who forged their own paths from Bishop Carroll High School to the pro level before watching Blake do the same decades later.

"It's amazing when you really sit back and think about it, didn't even hit that night we were down on the field with confetti," Mark says. "It kind of hit, but the emotions were high when I saw Blake and hugged Blake. You couldn't stop the emotion."

The Bell family watched Blake play from the stands at Bishop Carroll 10 years ago. They knew he would accomplish whatever he put his mind to, and he did, from playing quarterback at Oklahoma to playing in the NFL. But they never imagined that one day they'd watch Blake in the Super Bowl.