"Bless Wichita" event held this weekend

The Word of Life Ministries hosted its 21st annual "Bless Wichita" event Saturday afternoon.

Every year, the ministry feeds the homeless and those less fortunate. During the event, they hand out hygiene bags and each child gets a Christmas toy.

Attendees also get to pick out a coat..hat, and gloves for the winter.

"What we're doing today is to love on people. Mostly just love on them, give them some hope, give them some joy and gifts for Christmas," said Bonnie Anderson.

The event draws hundreds of people every year.