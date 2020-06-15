Blown over mobile home closes portion of I-70 in Ellis County

A portion of I-70 will be closed for a couple of hours in Ellis County after a mobile home blew over Monday afternoon.

Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened on westbound I-70 at milepost 167 (just west of Victoria).

KHP is shutting down westbound I-70 for about two hours at Victoria to Toulon Ave while crews remove the mobile home.

Traffic will be diverted from I-70 at Highway 255/Cathedral Road north to Catherine Road west to Toulon Ave and back south to I-70.