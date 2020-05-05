Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas provides funding to feed low-income senior citizens in Wichita

Special funding will help ensure Wichita senior citizens living in public housing have food for the next couple of weeks.

The Wichita City Council agreed to accept the funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas on Tuesday.

Bi-weekly boxes will go out to senior citizens in four public housing units for eight weeks. The funding is more than $37,500.

Each box will contain 2-3 pounds of ground beef, 5 pounds of potatoes, 8 oranges, 4-8 apples, 3 onions, 2-3 boxes/bags of pasta, beans or rice, 6-10 cans of vegetables.