Blue green-algae warning lifted at Lake Afton

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted a blue-green algae warning for Lake Afton.

KDHE officials issued the warning in August after samples from the lake showed potential algae blooms.

Blooms are unpredictable, and can develop rapidly around the lake.

The KDHE says the lake is now open for permitted recreational activities. The 258-acre lake provides boating, water skiing, fishing, and swimming opportunities. Camping facilities include both RV and tent sites with all the expected amenities and more.