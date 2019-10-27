Blue pumpkin buckets signifying trick-or-treaters with speech disabilities this Halloween

Six-year old Daylex has a speech impediment, his parents say he's not able to speak yet like most six-year-olds.

Last Halloween was tough for him.

"Last year there was one house we went to that would not give out the candy until he said trick or treat," Daylex's mom Jessica Ludlow said. "Luckily one of us had went up with him and said hey, he's not able to verbalize trick-or-treat or Happy Halloween."

So this year, he'll be carrying a blue pumpkin bucket after a mother's Facebook post went viral encouraging the use of blue buckets to identify children with speech disabilities.

Blue is the color of Autism awareness so the idea is that any trick-or-treater with a non-verbal disability can use the bucket to show they can't verbally ask for candy.

Parents say the idea is to make trick-or-treating more inclusive for everyone.

"When they see that blue bucket, they know he doesn't have to say trick-or-treat, and they can just give him the candy," Daylex's dad Alex Ludlow said.

Other parent's disagree, saying it's unfairly labeling the child and it's also unfair to other kids who don't have speech disabilities but want to use a blue bucket.

The Ludlow's said they're not asking kids without disabilities to not use a blue bucket, but just want people handing out candy to be aware of what it means.

"I understand if your kid wants a blue bucket," said Jessica. "I get it, I understand that, but it does have a meaning behind it, respect the meaning behind the coloration."