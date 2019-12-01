Blustery Sunday, dry and warmer in the week ahead

Good travel weather, if you don't mind fighting the wind. Gusts are expected to be near 40-50 mph through mid afternoon and the temperatures look cooler. A Wind Advisory covers most of central and eastern Kansas until 3 P.M.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny, except for northeast Kansas where clouds will hang around most of the day. A few flurries are possible from Manhattan to Kansas City, however this should not impact travel. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with northwest winds gusty through the day.

Wind will diminish overnight as high pressure moves across the state. Morning lows will drop into the teens and low 20s, so you will need the winter coats headed out the door for school/work on Monday. Less wind and a warm up is on the way for the start of the week. Highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with mainly sunny skies.

The next chance for some rain won't arrive until next Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Wind Advisory until 3 P.M.***

Today: Mostly sunny and still windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 42.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-20; diminishing. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 31.

Tue: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 40 Turning cloudy; chance for PM showers.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 31 Becoming mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy and breezy, turning colder.

