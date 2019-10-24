Blustery and wet day in Wichita

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a much colder start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, a brisk breeze from the north is pushing the wind chill into the 20s and 30s.

Rain and snow showers over southwest Kansas should end by midday, if not sooner, but expect wet conditions in Wichita to last from midday through this evening.

After a cold Thursday night in the 20s and 30s, warmer weather returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s under mainly sunny skies. Another batch of colder air has plans on moving through Saturday night into Sunday.

Looking ahead: The back and forth temperature swings should come to an end early next week as a colder weather pattern settles into the state. Prepare for below normal temperatures through Halloween.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cold with light rain. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 49.

Tonight: Evening rain, then cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Clouds early, then clearing. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light and Variable. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 64. Low: 44. Sunny, then some clouds late.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 35. Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: High: 52. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 47. Low: 25. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Wed: Mostly sunny, continued cold. High: 46. Low: 28.