Boa constrictor pulled from couch inside Rose Hill home

We've all heard of snakes on a plane, but what would you do if you found one in your house?

It happened to a Rose Hill resident on Monday morning.

Police received the unusual call after a resident found the 6-foot snake in their living room couch.

"BCFD#3 responded and the snake was wrangled by our resident snake charmer, Deputy Fire Chief Linot, who is pictured along with Firefighter Kolter," said Butler County Fire District #3 on Facebook.

If anyone is missing a snake, give the BCFD#3 office a call at 316-776-0401.