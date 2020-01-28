Boa constrictor pulled from couch inside Rose Hill home

We've all heard of "Snakes on a Plane," but what would you do if you found one in your house?

(Source: Butler County Fire District #3)

It happened to a Rose Hill resident on Monday morning.

Police received the unusual call after a resident said he found the 6-foot snake in his living room couch.

"BCFD#3 responded and the snake was wrangled by our resident snake charmer, Deputy Fire Chief Linot, who is pictured along with Firefighter Kolter," said Butler County Fire District #3 on Facebook.

The snake was identified as a red-tailed boa constrictor.

Anyone missing a snake can call the BCFD#3 office at 316-776-0401.

If the owner doesn't come forward, the boa may be donated to a local program that travels to school teaching kids about reptiles.