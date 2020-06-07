Advertisement

Man charged in connection to disappearance of Wichita woman later found in Ninnescah River

Robert Mans was arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of Shalan Gannon.
Robert Mans was arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of Shalan Gannon.(Sedgwick County Jail)
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE Thursday Oct. 29, 2020: A Wichita man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the disappearance death of Shalan Gannon earlier this year.

Gannon’s body was found in early June 2020 in the Ninnescah River. Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed the charges against 48-year-old Robert Mans.

Mans was arrested in Wichita Thursday. Authorities alleged that Gannon was murdered on April 8. She was reported missing three days later and then her body was found in June in rural Sumner County.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the Marion County Attorney.

Shalan Gannon went missing in April.
Shalan Gannon went missing in April.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
Friday, June 12, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office have identified the body that was found in the river this past weekend as 27-year-old Shalan Niccole Gannon, reported missing to Wichita police on April 11.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Wichita - Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.

-----

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the Sumner County Sheriff requested assistance after a badly decomposed body was found in the Ninnescah River over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the KBI said the agency has joined what it is now calling a homicide investigation and is working diligently to positively identify the victim.

Authorities said they are unable to speculate how the person died or whether the victim was a man or a woman because of the deteriorated condition of the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita.

----

Sunday, June 7, 2020

A body was found in the Ninnescah River near 130th Avenue North and North West Road in Sumner County around 1:30 p.m. today (June 7).

Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers said that they will not speculate on the cause of death and thinks the body has possibly been in the river for a few days.

Chambers couldn’t determine the sex of the body due to its condition. The body will be taken to the coroner’s office in Wichita.

Chambers said a box was involved but wouldn't say what kind.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update as details are made available.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cluster confirmed at AGCO facility in Hesston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The plant was shut down on Tuesday after its first confirmed case.

News

Sedgwick County sees surge in Hepatitis A cases since May

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
In all of 2019, the county only identified four cases of Hepatitis A.

News

Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day, other resources available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Riders do not need to provide documentation that they are going to or have voted to ride for free.

News

Monetary help to pay rent, utilities available to Wichita residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program can provide up to $5,000 toward helping people pay their housing bills.

News

Secretary of State’s Office predicts at least 70% voter turn out for General Election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office is predicting at least a 70% voter turnout rate for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Latest News

News

Arkansas City begins cleaning up after ice storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Arkansas City has begun cleaning up after an ice storm Tuesday.

News

Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Nov. 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The rule runs until March 31.

News

Police: Don’t fall victim to vehicle theft

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Wichita Police Department says one morning habit makes you more likely to become a victim of crime. That’s leaving your car on and unlocked in your driveway.

News

4 things parents should hear if your child refuses to wear a coat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Kids and coats. They don't always go together. Toddlers can complain and teens refuse to wear one.

News

Hospitals in Sedgwick County reach critical level for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Lyons police officer injured in shooting returns home after nearly 2 weeks in hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago