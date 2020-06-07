Man charged in connection to disappearance of Wichita woman later found in Ninnescah River

UPDATE Thursday Oct. 29, 2020: A Wichita man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the disappearance death of Shalan Gannon earlier this year.

Gannon’s body was found in early June 2020 in the Ninnescah River. Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed the charges against 48-year-old Robert Mans.

Mans was arrested in Wichita Thursday. Authorities alleged that Gannon was murdered on April 8. She was reported missing three days later and then her body was found in June in rural Sumner County.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the Marion County Attorney.

Shalan Gannon went missing in April. (Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Friday, June 12, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office have identified the body that was found in the river this past weekend as 27-year-old Shalan Niccole Gannon, reported missing to Wichita police on April 11.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the Sumner County Sheriff requested assistance after a badly decomposed body was found in the Ninnescah River over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the KBI said the agency has joined what it is now calling a homicide investigation and is working diligently to positively identify the victim.

Authorities said they are unable to speculate how the person died or whether the victim was a man or a woman because of the deteriorated condition of the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita.

Sunday, June 7, 2020

A body was found in the Ninnescah River near 130th Avenue North and North West Road in Sumner County around 1:30 p.m. today (June 7).

Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers said that they will not speculate on the cause of death and thinks the body has possibly been in the river for a few days.

Chambers couldn’t determine the sex of the body due to its condition. The body will be taken to the coroner’s office in Wichita.

Chambers said a box was involved but wouldn't say what kind.

