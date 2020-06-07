Body found in river in Sumner County

A body was found in the Ninnescah River in Sumner County around 1:30 p.m. today (June 7).

Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers said that they will not speculate on the cause of death and thinks the body has possibly been in the river for a few days.

Chambers couldn’t determine the sex of the body due to its condition. The body will be taken to the coroner’s office in Wichita.

Chambers said a box was involved but wouldn't say what kind.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update as details are made available.

