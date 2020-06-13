Body found near Haysville during search for missing Wichita woman

Sedgwick County dispatchers said Saturday a body has been found near Haysville.

Dispatchers said the body was located near the railroad tracks between 87th and 79th to the East of Meridian.

Volunteers were searching the area Saturday morning for clues in the disappearance of 23-year-old Savannah Schneider. She is visually impaired, unable to drive and was last seen at her Wichita home on Sunday, May 31.

At this time, no identification has been given on the body.

