Boeing 737 Max does 'touch and go' at Kansas City airport

A Boeing 737 Max did a "touch and go" (landing/takeoff) at the Kansas City International Airport on Monday.

The airport said it's a part of the company's testing program.

In a statement, Boeing said the 737 MAX 7 started flying to various airports beginning February 7, 2020 "to conduct a series of engineering flights with the updated software. These non-commercial test flights with a small test team on board will exercise short- and long-haul flights, seeking out weather and altitude conditions that will help satisfy specific test conditions for the updated software. These are not certification flights."

The company said safety is its highest priority and it's working with regulators to "appropriately address all certification requirements and safely return the 737 MAX to service."