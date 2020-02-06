Boeing gets good and bad news on its grounded 737 Max plane

Boeing has found a new software problem with the 737 Max, but the company says fixing it won't further delay the plane's return to flying.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that his agency might conduct a certification flight for the Max in the next few weeks.

That's a key milestone in Boeing’s bid to get FAA re-certification of the plane this summer. The news sent Boeing shares higher.

