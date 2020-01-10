Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA

A newly released batch of emails and text messages shows Boeing employees raising doubts among themselves about the safety of the 737 Max and talking about hiding problems from regulators.

The documents came to light Thursday, nearly 10 months after the aircraft was grounded over two catastrophic crashes.

They are likely to fuel allegations that the aircraft manufacturer put speed and cost savings ahead of safety in rolling out the Max.

