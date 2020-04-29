Boeing to cut workforce, reduce 787 production amid COVID-19 pandemic

Boeing announced Wednesday that it would cut its workforce by roughly 10 percent and reduce the production of the 787 Dreamliner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to employees, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said the aviation industry is facing unexpected challenges. The pandemic is affecting airline customer demand, production continuity and supply chain stability.

"The demand for commercial airline travel has fallen off a cliff, with U.S. passenger volumes down more than 95% compared to last year. Globally, commercial airline revenue is expected to drop by $314 billion this year," said Calhoun. "As a result, airlines are delaying purchases for new jets, putting the brakes on delivery schedules and deferring elective maintenance. We’re also seeing a dramatic impact on our commercial services business, as grounded airline fleets decrease the demand for our offerings."

In order to relieve pressure on the near-term cash flow, Calhoun said the company will be reducing operating costs and discretionary spending, suspending dividend payments, extending existing pause on stock buybacks, reducing or deferring R&D and capital expenditures, and accelerating some progress payment receipts with help from defense customers.

Calhoun and Boeing's chairman will also forego their salaries for the year to help during this time.

"The aviation industry will take years to return to the levels of traffic we saw just a few months ago," said Calhoun. "We have to prepare for that. In today’s first-quarter earnings disclosure, we will be announcing a number of steps we’re taking to meet that new reality."

Boeing said the company will be reducing commercial airplane production rates in response to the pandemic. The following steps will also be taken:

• 737 MAX production will resume at low rates in 2020, gradually increasing to 31 planes per month during 2021, with gradual increases to correspond to market demand

• Reduction of the 787 production rate to 10 per month in 2020 and to 7 per month by 2022, continuing to evaluate the rate after that

• Reduction of the combined 777 / 777X production rate to 3 per month in 2021 and take a measured approach to the 777X rate ramp

• The 767 and 747 production rates will remain unchanged

Calhoun said the sharp reduction in demand for Boeing products and services over the next several years won’t support the higher levels of output. Due to the reduction, the company will begin to reduce its workforce by roughly 10 percent through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs.

"That is 10 percent in total for the enterprise. We’ll have to make even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers — more than 15% across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions," said Calhoun.

The VLO program provides eligible team members with an opportunity to depart the company with a pay and benefits package. Boeing will also provide support for those affected by involuntary layoffs, including severance pay, COBRA health care coverage and career transition services.