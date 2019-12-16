Boeing to halt production of 737 Max in January

Boeing Co. will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Boeing has decided to shut down the 737 Max fleet until the FAA clears the jets to return to commercial service. That may not come until mid-February or March.

The company says it will halt production at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle. It says, however, it doesn't immediately expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt. But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane. The Max has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

In Wichita, Spirit AeroSystems makes a big part of the 737 Max and is now taking steps to deal with the impact of production being halted. Earlier Monday, the company says it will lengthen the holiday break while Boeing grounds its 737 fleet. The company says it's adding three days to its annual holiday break.

Boeing repeatedly has warned investors that it could further cut or suspend production altogether if the flight ban lasts longer than expected. That is what happened and why the company is halting production, starting in January.

Spirit released the following statement Monday as Boeing contemplated its next move with the 737 Max.

"We continue to work closely with our Boeing customer to support them during the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet. Should Boeing make a decision to change its production rate on the MAX and expectations for suppliers, we will work with them to understand the impact to Spirit AeroSystems."

Spirit makes the fuselage for the 737 Max. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Spirit's shares are down more than 5 percent post market.

