Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus in the area, where dozens of people have died.

The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks.

"Due to the accelerating spread of COVID-19 in WA state, we're temporarily suspending Puget Sound area production operations for 14 days starting Mar 25. This is a necessary step to protect our employees and the communities where they work and live," said in a tweet.

The temporary operations include Puget Sound and Moses Lake, Wash. Employees will be paid during that time.

Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in Washington state.

