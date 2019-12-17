Boeing woes spread to parts maker Spirit AeroSystems

An aircraft parts maker that produces fuselages for the grounded 737 Max jet and already has dozens of them in storage is trying to figure out what to do after the Boeing Co. temporarily halted production of the jet.

Wichita-based Spirit Aerosystems saw its shares fall in early trading Tuesday.

In a message to employees, CEO Tom Gentile said the company is working on "multiple scenarios" for how to manage a slowdown on the Max program next year.

"Boeing leadership informed us that they are still developing their plans for how this temporary suspension of the production system will impact customers and suppliers," Gentile said. "In the meantime, we are working on multiple scenarios for how we would manage a production slowdown on the MAX program in 2020. As we make any decisions, our actions will be guided by a focus on what is best for the long-term interests of Spirit's employees and our other stakeholders."

The temporary production halt comes as Boeing struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air after it was grounded following a pair of deadly crashes.

Over the holiday break, Spirit has offered the choice to use vacation time for three days marked on the calendar or to go unpaid without any penalty.

