Boil advisory issued for Emporia, surrounding rural water districts

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issues a boil-water advisory for "multiple public water supply systems" in Lyon and Coffey Counties that purchase water from the City of Emporia.

The KDHE says the advisory self-issued by the City of Emporia remains in effect. The department issued the advisories "because of high turbidity in the City of Emporia's finished drinking water."

"High turbidity may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination," the KDHE explains.

The Emporia Gazette reports a mechanical failure located at the intake of the Neosho River led to the advisory.

Water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties under the advisory include:

• City of Admire, Lyon County

• City of Allen, Lyon County

• Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

• City of Hartford, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

• City of Olpe, Lyon County

• Park Place Community Management, Lyon County

During the advisory, Emporia water customers should boil water for one minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food, dispose of ice cubes and don't use ice from a household automatic ice-maker, and disinfect dishes and other food-contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water containing one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

"Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled," the KDHE says. "Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so the water is not ingested."

