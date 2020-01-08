Boil water advisory issued for Pawnee Rock, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the city of Pawnee Rock, located in Barton County.

The advisory took effect on January 7. Officials report that the city cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual.

Failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE will issue an update or a rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory. For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.