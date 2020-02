A bomb squad was called out to a west Wichita neighborhood Saturday to investigate a suspicious device.

Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious device at a home near Central and Dougherty.

As a precaution, the WPD Bomb Squad was activated to collect the device.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are still working on determining if the device was explosive. Eyewitness News will bring you the latest updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 website and app.