Book & Breakfast ICT began their Juneteenth celebration today.

The group gave away free books, food, supplies and COVID-19 tests. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19.

“We have a seed bag that the kids can come and pickup so they can participate with the virtual Juneteenth next week. As well as a book, ‘Juneteenth for Mazie.’ It kind of gives the kids an idea of what Juneteenth is.”

Books & Breakfast runs every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Paul AME church.