Boss' generosity allows Vietnam-veteran employee to retire early

A 69-year-old Vietnam veteran is able to retire a little early, thanks to the generosity of his boss of more than 13 years.

San Antonio CBS station KENS 5 reports veteran Alvert Brigas started working as an auto mechanic for Rudy Quinones in 2006 at Renown Auto Restoration in San Antonio. Brigas planned to retire after paying off his mortgage next year.

Brigas has lived in the house for almost 24 years. Thanks to Quinones, he can spend more time there with his wife and without a mortgage payment.

"He would come into work every day, even when he was sick. Just that level of loyalty, the determination, you just don't find anymore," Quinones tells KENS 5 of Brigas.

Last month, KENS 5 reports Quinones filled out a check for about $5,000 to pay off Brigas' mortgage.

"To give them something they've been yearning for their whole lives. it's incredible," Quinones says of his gift to Brigas.