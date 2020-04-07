While closed to public, Botanica introduces 'live tulip cam,' virtual garden tours

Missing volunteers, staff and guests, a Wichita attraction that peaks in popularity during the spring time adjusts to reach the public unable to visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a stay-at-home order in place to combat the spread of the virus.

In response to the pandemic, Botanica amps its online interaction, finding "creative ways to share the Wichita gardens with the world." The interaction includes a live tulip cam and virtual garden tours, story time and social media challenges.

"Growing this digital platform, Botancia brings spring way beyond its gates," the attraction says.

“I’m so proud of our team and the Wichita community. This is our favorite time of year and we are finding ways to share the joy of this season from a distance,” says Marty Miller, Executive Director of Botanica. “Botanica holds a special place in the hearts of so many and we appreciate each person who engages online.”

Botanica says its team of gardeners continues their work to upkeep the property, but does so without assistance from volunteers due to COVID-19.

“Mother nature marches on. Keeping Botanica in the best possible condition is a big responsibility. We are committed to returning this local treasure to the community as soon as possible,” Miller says. “We

continue our stewardship of this special place and want to share it with Wichita. Things are different and we are making the best of it for everyone missing their time here this year.”

Botancia Gardens, located at 701 Amidon Street, in Wichita, closed to the public on March 17 in response to COVID-19. The 20-acre gardens are home to more than 4,000 species of plants, both native and new to the region, the attraction says.

You can find a complete list of attractions and tours and see different sections of Botanica in bloom on the Botanica Gardens website.