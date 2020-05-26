Botanica to reopen to the public today

Botanica, the Wichita Gardens, reopened to the public today (Tuesday, May 26, 2020).

The gardens will have limited hours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday to “maintain sanitization procedures,” according to a release. Starting June 14, the gardens will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

The number of visitors to the gardens will be limited and guests are encouraged to buy tickets or memberships online. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks and some will be available for purchase.

Some parts of the gardens will remain closed, such as the Downing Children’s Garden and Children’s Library. The Carousel, Train Garden, Chinese Garden and gift shop will reopen June 8.

Public restrooms will be open in the lobby and Memorial Plaza and some areas will be open for picnics.