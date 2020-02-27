Gordmans to close both stores in Wichita

Two Gordmans stores located in east and Wichita will soon close their doors.

The store located near 21st & Rock Road will close May 30. No official closing date was given for the store located near Central and Tyler.

A spokesperson for Stage Stores said the company reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure they remain competitive and best positioned to provide the options to customers.

The news comes after Eyewitness News received multiple messages from viewers asking why signs posted on the doors at the east location stated the store was closed due to an emergency.

The company did not say whether the sudden closure was related to the future shut down.