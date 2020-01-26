Boulevard Brewing Company makes Super Bowl bet with San Francisco brewery

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl next month, a Missouri brewery has decided to do a little betting.

Boulevard Brewing Company said after the Chiefs' AFC win, they reached out to 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco.

"When they won the AFC championship, we reached out to them, said, Hey, let's make something happen here where we wanted to go a little bit above and beyond what you normally see in these bets," said Patt Mullen, Boulevard Brewing Company.

The breweries agreed to put up $1,000 each.

The money will go to either Project Night Night, a nonprofit helping children affected by homelessness in the Bay Area, or to Kansas City's Veterans Community Project.