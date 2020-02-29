Bowie makes special appearance at Towne West Adoption Center

A dog found starving in a kennel in a south Wichita dumpster last month made a special appearance at the Towne West Adoption Center.

Throughout his recovery, Bowie has gained a lot of followers and he got the chance to meet some of them Saturday.

His foster mom, Connie Leu, says he is doing much better and has gained about 10 pounds. She says he still has another 10 pounds to go.

"He looks really good in pictures, but when you see him in person you can tell his body needs to fill in with his head. He's great outside, walking, and running," said Leu. "He's still scared of sounds like garage doors, that's still a socialization thing that we're working on. He's not food aggressive, he loves people, and loves kids."

The Wichita Animal Action League says it's still waiting to decide when Bowie will be up for adoption.