Boy, 10, shot in head while walking home from school in Philadelphia

As a 10-year-old boy fights for his life following a shootout in Philadelphia, police say a man involved has been taken into custody.

Semaj O’Branty, 10, was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet after police say a group of people opened fire on a Philadelphia street corner. (Source: KYW/CNN)

According to police, a group of people in a Pontiac G6 opened fire on a street corner Wednesday afternoon. Semaj O’Branty, 10, who was walking home from school at the time, was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet.

"I heard about anywhere from 11 to 13 shots, right in a row,” witness Harry Stork said. "Next thing I knew, there was a lady down the street holding the boy’s back of his head, and they rushed him off to the hospital."

Semaj was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Police have taken into custody a man believed to have been involved in the shootout. They say he tried to shield Semaj and later fired back at the shooter.

“He tries to cover the kid and protect the kid, but the kid takes a shot and you see him go down in the video,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

As officers continue to search for the shooter, they’re hoping anyone with information, including the multiples witnesses to the incident, will do the right thing.

"Just give us that little bit of information we need to bring this job in because this is unacceptable,” said Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan with the Philadelphia Police. “We have to work together to get people like this off the street before another one of our children are injured.”

Police say Semaj was not the intended target. He lives right around the corner from where he was shot.

Copyright 2019 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.