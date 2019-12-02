Break from the breeze

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the extreme winds from the weekend are missing in action as we begin the new work week. In fact, winds today will be unusually light, or generally less than 15 mph. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s and 50s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

Warmer weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures top-out in the 50s and 60s. And the bonus? Winds will remain relatively light both days.

Overall, the first week of December appears uneventful. Other than a slight chance of showers on Thursday it will be an unseasonably mild and storm-free start to the last month of the year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind: N/S 5-15. High: 51.

Tonight: Passing clouds and not as cold. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 40. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued mild.

Thu: High: 56. Low: 34. Becoming mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 31. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 39. Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 38. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

