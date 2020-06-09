Break from the heat, prepare for wind

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful cold front is moving through Kansas bringing several weather changes to the state. The heat is on the way out and parts of Kansas will be 30 to 40 degrees cooler than Monday.

The wind is back – with vengeance – and will blow (from the northwest) between 20 and 40 mph with some gusts to 60 mph! Finally, scattered showers and storms are expected over western and northern Kansas and some may be on the strong side.

After a cooler afternoon, temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s tonight. Any lingering showers and storms will exit overnight leaving us dry by Wednesday morning. Winds will continue to howl tonight, 20 to 30 mph and gusty, before slowly subsiding on Wednesday.

Don’t blink because you will miss the cooler temperatures. Highs in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday will be replaced by temperatures in the middle to upper 90s later this week into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and very windy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered showers. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny; windy in the morning. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 68. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 70. Sunny.

Sat: High: 94. Low 73. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: High: 98. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.