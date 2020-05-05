Terrific Tuesday on the way for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a breezy start to our Tuesday, but winds promise to relax later today. Otherwise, after a stormy start to the week, today looks terrific as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

We are warm again on Wednesday as highs climb into the middle and upper 70s, or several degrees above normal. Enjoy the mid-week warmth because cooler conditions return with our next weather maker.

A second storm system arrives on Thursday with another round of rain and thunder and some of those storms may be strong. Beyond that the weather pattern looks much cooler as we head into Mother’s Day weekend, but aside from isolated showers on Sunday morning the forecast is dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny; a bit breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/E 5-15. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 48. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: High: 64. Low: 41. Clearing, breezy, and cool.

Sat: High: 69. Low: 50. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 45. Showers early; clearing and cool.

Mon: High: 63. Low: 43. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.