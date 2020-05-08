Breezy, sunny but cool Friday afternoon

It will remain cool for early May with temperatures in the low to middle 60s. That's about 10-15 degrees below normal.

Cold tonight, however temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing, as an increase in cloud cover should keep most areas frost-free despite temperatures tumbling into upper 30s and low 40s around daybreak.

A south wind on Saturday will send temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s, but another cold front moving through Kansas on Saturday night will mean a cooler Mother's Day.

Monday promises to be even colder and will feel more like March rather than May with highs in the 50s. Adding insult to injury, Monday also appears wet with occasional rain and thunder. More chances of rain and storms Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Highs will return to the 60s on Tuesday with 70s and 80s expected through the end of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny, diminishing wind, but cool. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; warmer. Wind: S/W 10-20. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 44.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 45. Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 46. Cloudy, cool; occasional rain/thunder.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 52. Showers early; staying cloudy.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 61. Breezy and warmer with a chance of storms.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 60. Warm with afternoon storms possible.