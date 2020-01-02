Breezy sunshine for Friday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that changes in the weather on Friday won't be huge, but some gusty winds will return to the area along with a slight drop in temperatures.

Look for clouds to start thinning out overnight. Lows will be down in the 20s and 30s, but lower wind chills are likely. Highs will be in the 40s for much of the state Friday, but a few areas in southern Kansas will still get to 50. Winds will be gusty from the northwest.

A milder January weekend awaits with highs near 50 for Saturday and Sunday.

Next chances for moisture won't arrive until later next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and turning breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 50 Sunny.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 33 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy early.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 29 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 36 Turning cloudy; chance for overnight rain showers.