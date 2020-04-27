Breezy, warm start to the work week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says lingering showers and storms, isolated in nature are moving out on this Monday morning. Moving in this afternoon will be a warm and gusty wind from the south sending our high temperatures into the 80s.

Our next big event arrives on Tuesday. A cold front slicing through the state will help ignite scattered showers and storms, mainly over central and eastern Kansas during the afternoon. Some of the storms over the southeast part of the state will be severe producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will tumble a tad on Wednesday before some intense summer heat takes over on Thursday and Friday. Highs will soar well into the 90s over most of Kansas and the southwest corner of the state may see the first triple-digit temperatures of 2020 on Friday

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies; breezy and warm. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: S/NW 10-20. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and cooler. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 51.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 47. Sunny and pleasant.

Thu: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly sunny and warm.

Fri: High: 91. Low: 65. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 63. Continued hot with isolated storms late.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 59. Partly cloudy; isolated storms late.