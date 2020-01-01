Breezy, warm today, winter's chill returns by week's end

Meteorologist Mark Larson says after a chilly midnight hour for New Year's Eve, the first day of the year will be breezy and warmer but colder temps will return by week's end.

New Years Day, we'll see scattered clouds northwest with lots of sunshine elsewhere. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 50s north to the mid 50s to the south. The wind will pick-up later today with gusts around 30 mph possible, especially across central and eastern Kansas.

Look for increasing clouds tonight but we should stay dry and the gusty winds will be backing-off.

Thursday, a cold front will push into eastern Kansas blowing colder temps and gusty northerly winds our way along with a few sprinkles or flurries. Skies will slowly clear tomorrow night and temps will fall into the teens and 20s for many by Friday morning.

Behind the front Friday afternoon, highs will tumble back into the 30s and 40s with gusty northerly winds across eastern Kansas for most of the day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, PM sprinkles. Wind: SE/N 10-20. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 33.

Fri: High: 43 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy, colder.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny, windy, warmer.