Brexit deal cleared by EU Parliament; UK set to leave Friday

Britain’s departure from the European Union has been backed by European lawmakers, after a debate that mixed warm words of love with hard-headed warnings to the country not to seek too many concessions during upcoming trade talks on a future relationship.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved Britain’s departure terms from the EU — the final major decision in the four-year Brexit saga.

The vote Wednesday was 621 to 49 in favor of the Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the other 27 EU leaders in the fall of last year.

