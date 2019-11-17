Brick by brick, WSU Engineering Dean building a massive LEGO City

Small colored bricks can be the bane of existence for parents' feet, but a Wichita man has never lost his childhood fascination with Lego.

That passion for the toy has him constructing his own zip code.

"It's very cathartic. It gives me a chance to be creative. It gives me a chance to tell stories and think through things," said Dennis Livesay, an Adult Fan of Lego.

In the basement of Dennis Livesay, he has two rooms dedicated to his favorite toy. One for construction and the other for showing off.

"All you need is your imagination, some raw materials, and you can design and build whatever you want," he said.

The WSU College of Engineering Dean brings all of that together for a welcome to Lego City.

Livesay said, "Being pragmatic, I call this LEGO city."

Across this skyline, 40 LEGO buildings cover 75 square feet, but that's not all.

He has an overflow area for structures he doesn't have room for, and some sets still in boxes waiting to be constructed.

"It’s sort of what engineering is," said Livesay. "You need raw elements, raw materials. You need tools and skills to put them into practice and let imagination be your guide. It’s what I like to do professionally and for fun."

Livesay hobby isn't just to see the buildings because what's showcased in the city is life.

"I want the city to be diverse as it possibly can, I want it to be idyllic as I possibly can," he said. "Trying to make the environment I would want to live in."

Part of how Livesay looks at his city is in terms of how the Minifigures interact with the world he's creating.

"I think about how buildings have evolved. So this is a snapshot in time, and there’s probably a lot of different time frames captured in the city," said Livesay.

There's a LEGO store, Apple Genius Bar and Ghostbusters has its headquarters.

"A lot of it is little homages to things that I like. I love Alfred Hitchcock; I love Rear Window, so there’s a Rear Window reference here. I actually like Mariachi bands. I lived in Southern California for a long time, so there’s a Mariachi band here," said Livesay.

On the corner of First and Main, Livesay even added himself, his wife and their nine-year-old son.

"My son’s claiming that this luxury apartment is ours, we live there. We’re out on the town. I don’t like to put too much into it, but I like that I put us into the storytelling," said Livesay.

The idea came to him more than a decade and a half ago.

While he and his wife were in San Diego for Christmas, they went to a museum with a LEGO city. It was there he got the idea to go into LEGO city planning.

"It was just the coolest thing ever. I wanted to do that," said Livesay.

It would be some years before he had a home big enough to accommodate that hobby, but he did assemble Star Wars LEGO sets until that time came.

In LEGO City, some of the buildings come from sets LEGO releases; others are his design.

One of his personal favorites is the hotel.

"There was some pretty complicated LEGO math I had to do to get it to work out," he said. "This one has a ball going on on the top floor with hotel rooms and a lobby with a bar."

He added, "The Sushi restaurant is going to get removed when LEGO comes out with a new set this winter."

But one problem he's facing as he looks to grow the city is finding the room.

"If I want to start adding more, I’m going to have to start thinking about increasing the real estate, which would mean more tables and moving things around, and if my wife will let me, knocking the wall down, but she probably won’t," said Livesay.

Livesay says there's a community of other Adult Fans of LEGO that help to fuel his creativity, and his creation is something he enjoys to show off.

"Like an annoying parent, I’m an annoying parent as well, who is always showing pictures of my son, if I’m not showing a picture of my showing a picture of this. Then they start getting an idea, but it’s hard to capture how big it is, and I wish it was bigger," said Livesay.

Livesay posts information about his LEGO City on

Instragram.