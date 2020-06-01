Bride wearing wedding gown reunites with her grandpa

Abby Boyd married the love of her life, Hunter Morris on May 30 with their many guests connecting via Zoom.

One of the hardest things for Boyd to accept was not seeing her grandpa in person on her wedding day.

Jim Boyd is a resident at Larksfield Place Retirement Community in Wichita. Due to the coronavirus, the community has been on lockdown with a no-admittance policy since mid-March.

Luckily, Larksfield’s reopening phase 1.5 started June 1 in independent and assisted living and allows for guests to come inside the building by appointment in a sanitized room.

Monday, no one was more excited than Jim Boyd when he got to see his granddaughter, Abby, in her wedding gown along with her new husband, Hunter Morris. The reunion was complete with cake and mimosas.

"Mr. Boyd’s response was PRICELESS, all the staff were so happy for him they couldn’t help but tear up," said Larkfield in a release.

"It’s a challenging time right now and a feel-good story can remind so many people that there is still a lot of love and good times happening. We know the visit today will be a memory that will last forever," continued the assisted living community.