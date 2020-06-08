Brief relief from the heat coming soon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are going to see a break from the intense heat, but it is going to be brief. After we warm into the middle 90s today, and the heat index climbs into the triple digits, a cold front crossing the state tonight will keep our high temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Tuesday.

A few showers and storms are possible with the passage of the cold front, especially over northern and eastern Kansas, but most areas will stay dry. While a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not anticipated. However, we will see a very windy Tuesday with winds between 20 and 40 mph and higher gusts.

Don’t blink because you will miss the cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday will be replaced by temperatures in the middle to upper 90s later this week into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 95.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 10-20. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Windy and cooler; chance of showers/storms. Wind: NW 20-40; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and comfortable. Wind: NW 15-25. Low: 58.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 63. Sunny; breezy in the morning.

Thu: High: 92. Low: 68. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95. Low 72. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.