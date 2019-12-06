Brief warm-up on the way

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll briefly warm-up for the weekend, then a cold front will bring winter's chill back to the state.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s overnight with a clear sky and light wind.

Saturday, the wind will pick up, coming in from the south, with gusts around 20-30 mph. This will pull in some warmer air, with highs back into the 50s statewide. It will be sunny for the start of the weekend.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs will stay in the 50s, ahead of our next cold front.

That front will move through the state Sunday night, dropping temps for the start of the work week. Highs will fall into the low 40s on Monday. Flurries will be possible in north central Kansas Monday morning, ending by lunch time, leaving less than half of an inch of accumulation.

We'll stay in the 40s through most of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Calm. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 37.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 55.

Mon: High: 41 Low: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: High: 41 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.