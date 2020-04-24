Bright light, disinfectant in body not recommended tactics to fight coronavirus, expert says

(CNN) - Drinking disinfectant to try and kill the coronavirus? That’s not something the Food and Drug Administration’s commissioner Stephen Hahn would recommend.

President Donald Trump made a coronavirs treatment suggestion on Thursday. (Source: CNN)

He made that clear Thursday after an eyebrow-raising moment at the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing.

President Donald Trump suggested scientists should explore using UV light and disinfectant to treat the virus in humans.

“So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it. Then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you could do, either through the skin or some other way and I think you said you were going to test that, too. Sounds interesting,” Trump said.

“Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning because you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it will be interesting to check that. That you’re going to have to use medical doctors. But it sounds interesting to me,” he added.

Doctors warn high-intensity UV lamps and sun exposure will not protect you from the coronavirus.

They also note that kind of exposure comes with other dangers. It can cause sunburns, skin cancer and other illnesses.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.