Brighter skies & warming trend soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that clouds should begin to move out with a warming trend kicking in by Friday and the weekend.

Clouds will be staying in Kansas during the night, but should begin moving out early Friday. Northwest winds could be a little gusty by the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 40s for much of the state.

Look for sunshine this weekend and highs Saturday that will top 60 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer with some 70s on the way.

Don't get used to it though because next week will have Arctic air dropping south and highs will fall into the 20s and 30s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 62 Mostly sunny and much warmer.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 37 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 48 Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 33 Low: 29 Cloudy; some PM drizzle.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 14 Decreasing clouds

Thu: High: 40 Low: 18 Mostly sunny