Budweiser finds Chiefs' fans who sacrificed beers for Eric Fisher's 'shower celebration'

The Kansas City Chiefs fan who was on the sideline when the when tight end Blake Bell boosted the team's score 47-31 in the fourth quarter is about to get a lot of beer.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) celebrates with teammates, including offensive tackle Eric Fisher, second left, after he scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tackle Eric Fisher ran through the end zone with Bell -- and then it was time to celebrate!

He grabbed the fan's beers, smashed them together and pouring them all over himself.

Steve Austin tweeted out a video of the excitement. Budweiser then retweeted the video asking for helping to find the "fan whose beers were sacrificed for the shower celebration." The company said it had "something special" for the fan.

About an hour let the found him!

"We found him," said Budweiser on Twitter. "Got a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming your way."

But that's not it -- Eric Fisher said he was looking for the fan too to thank him, "Big Fish style!"

Now, that's one lucky guy!