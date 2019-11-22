Bullet found in bathroom at Salina South High School

A bullet was found in the bathroom at Salina South High School on Friday.

The district sent home a message to parents and guardians to assure them that students and staff are safe to provide "accurate information and to discourage rumors."

The district said after the bullet was found and reported, the SRO and school officials investigated immediately and determined there was no threat.

The district said the school day was not disrupted and classes continued as usual.

"The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant," said the district. "Please know if an issue rises to the level of a real or serious threat or incident, you will be notified."

Anyone with safety concerns is asked to call the following numbers 826-7210 or the State School Safety Hotline 877-626-8203.